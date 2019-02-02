Connor Randall a Surprise Inclusion in Liverpool's Premier League Squad for 2nd Half of the Season

Liverpool have submitted their Premier League squad for the remainder of the season after the transfer window closed, and Connor Randall's inclusion has surprised many.

With the January transfer window closing, teams in the Premier League have finalised the names of players eligible to play Premier League matches for the remainder of the season. Every top flight club can select 25 players with no more than 17 who do not meet the 'home grown player' requirements.

The usual names make up the rest of the list of players who will be attempting to win Liverpool's first top-flight league title since 1990, but Liverpool Echo have reported just how Connor Randall's inclusion has raised eyebrows, especially since he hasn't made a Premier League appearance since May 2016.

His last appearance came in a 2-0 win against Wolves when he came on as an 88th-minute substitute. The 23-year-old spent last season on loan in Scotland with Hearts and has spent the first half of this season on loan with Rochdale.

The full back returned to the Red's last month after a fractured cheekbone in his second appearance with Rochdale saw him only make one further outing with the League Two side, but the man who spent most of his time at Liverpool with the Under-23s could be making Premier League appearances soon.

Liverpool have had injury concerns in the right-back position throughout the season with both Joe Gomez and Trent-Alexandar Arnold missing parts of the season with James Milner having to slot in during the course of the season.

Connor Randall's inclusion in the squad is seemed to be a precautionary measure more than anything else, but the right-back will be hoping to get as much game time as possible.