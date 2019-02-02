Mauricio Pochettino Compares Tottenham's Competition in PL With Fernando Alonso's F1 Challenge

By 90Min
February 02, 2019

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has compared his side’s Premier League title challenge this season to Fernando Alonso’s bid to win the Formula One championship with McLaren.

The Spurs head coach acknowledged that his team must compete with wealthier rivals in their efforts to secure an unlikely league title this term, comparing Tottenham’s efforts to the struggles of Alonso in trying to compete with F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Mercedes driver Hamilton achieved his fifth title in 2018, whilst Alonso finished 11th in the Championship with McLaren and, via ESPN, Pochettino said of comparisons between the Spaniard and Spurs: “When you work in football, it’s because you want to win.

“It’s easy to be passionate and shout, ‘I’m a winner!’ but no, no, no. You can be a winner, but if you don’t have the tools to win, it’s difficult.

“If you have the car to win and you’re good, then you win. If you have the same car as another who is good, then one is going to win and the other is going to lose.

“Take the example of Fernando Alonso and compare with Hamilton. Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton are the best drivers in Formula One.

“But if you put Hamilton in McLaren last season and Alonso in Mercedes, it’s the same history [with where the cars would have finished] – Hamilton on the bottom and Alonso on the top. That’s the reality. Where did Alonso finish last season with McLaren?

“I follow Formula One. I love McLaren, but it wasn’t competitive last season. That’s the reality, no? But do you think that’s a problem with Alonso or a problem with the car?

“It happens also that you have an amazing car but you crash after the first bend. You can crash too with an amazing car and not win. For me, that’s a very good example.”

Tottenham are seeking to keep pace with Liverpool and Manchester City at the top of the Premier League as Pochettino’s side stage an outside bid for the title.

However, Spurs once again failed to make a new signing for the second consecutive transfer window in January – highlighting the north London side’s financial struggles by comparison to their rivals as they prepare to open their new £1billion stadium.

