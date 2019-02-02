Sean Dyche Explains Why Burnley Allowed Sam Vokes to Leave for Stoke on Deadline Day

By 90Min
February 02, 2019

Burnley boss Sean Dyche has insisted that a deadline day swap deal involving Sam Vokes and Peter Crouch will prove beneficial to all parties involved, responding to complaints from some sections of fans who were disappointed to see the fan favourite replaced by the 38-year-old.

The Clarets striker completed a switch to Championship side Stoke City for an estimated £10m, with former England star Crouch going the other way. Dyche insisted that kind of fee and a quick replacement for Vokes, who was not a regular starter, was too good to turn down.

Ben Early/GettyImages

Vokes spent seven years at Turf Moor and was instrumental in both Burnley’s promotion campaigns into the Premier League, but has since fallen down the pecking order behind Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes.

Crouch will bring the benefit of many years of experience to a squad likely lacking confidence but, at 38, doesn’t represent a long term solution. With the fans expressing their disappointment in the move, Dyche was quick to defend it as a good business deal.

Malcolm Couzens/GettyImages

“There's a business model here, we all know that and sometimes it aligns to a situation where big decisions have to be made,” Dyche told the Burnley Express.

"He [Vokes] also needs a challenge, he feels the time is right, he hasn't played as much recently, he's looking at the future thinking 'how much will I play? When will I play?' - I think [that was] a helpful part of the package.”

Dyche also defended his decision to bring Crouch in as a replacement despite his age, comparing the deal to Joey Barton who had a big impact for the club.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

"I think the main thing for me is the motivation, regardless of age - a different character, but similar to Joey [Barton] - He [Crouch] knows the league, teams, groups he's worked with - obviously his goals record as well.

“He'll have a clear platform to come in - and hopefully produce on the back of that." 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message