Swansea City Chairman Huw Jenkins Steps Down After Disastrous Defeat to Bristol City

Swansea City chairman Huw Jenkins has resigned after their 2-0 Championship defeat to Bristol City.

The Welshman was appointed as chairman of the club in 2002 and had a huge task on his hands. He oversaw a huge reversal in fortunes as Swansea barely survived dropping out of the Football League in 2003, before they began climbing the ranks of English football, reaching the heights of the Premier League in 2011.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

They remained in England's top flight for seven years and even managed to win the League Cup in 2013 in what has been the most successful period in the club's history.

Unfortunately for the fans, they saw their club relegated from the Premier League in 2018 and are now playing their football in the Championship.

They now sit in 13th place after their 2-0 defeat to Bristol City, and the club have now received more bad news. As reported by BBC Sport , Jenkins has now stepped down as chairman of the club after 17 years in the role.



Stu Forster/GettyImages

He was quoted saying: "It comes with great sadness but I feel I have been left with little or no option to leave my position as chairman of Swansea City Football Club."





It is yet to be seen who will take over the role, however in the meantime Graham Potter will be hoping his men can bounce back having not won either of their last two games and start climbing the table once again when they take on Millwall in the Championship at the Liberty Stadium on next Saturday afternoon.

