Unai Emery Reveals Denis Suarez's Arrival Will Not Impact Mesut Ozil's Gametime at the Emirates

Having signed Denis Suarez on deadline day there had been much speculation as to whether or not the Spaniard's arrival signalled the end of Mesut Ozil's time in Unai Emery's side.





The manager, however, has come out in defence of the former German international, explaining his plans for Suarez before Sunday afternoon's showdown with Manchester City.

As quoted by the Express, Emery stated: “It’s no change for him [Ozil]. Suarez is coming here because we have a lot of problems on the wing. We haven’t got players to play right or left - that is the reason.

“[Suarez] can play right, play left, inside like a 10 player, and I am going to use him in all the positions in the attacking third.

“He played with us at Sevilla as a left winger, at Villarreal as more of a right winger and at Barcelona, he plays inside and outside. The possibility and capacity is all different.

“He has character, big character, and he has the quality to play here. He knows the language - he can speak English, which is important for us.

“Secondly, he played at Manchester City with the youth teams. He has a big experience in Spain, at Sevilla, at Villarreal, where he played in a semi-final against Liverpool in the Europa League.

"After, he played with Barcelona, not in the first XI a lot of times, but he helped them there and played in the Champions League, in an important team with important players. I think for him it’s easy to adapt with us.”

Emery wouldn't rule out a potential debut for the Spaniard, 25, when his team travel to the Etihad on Sunday: "I will decide on the team tomorrow but if Denis starts, then I have confidence in him."

Arsenal - who currently sit in fourth on goal difference, know a result today would go a long way to consolidating their place in the Champions League next season.





Emery however, knows Manchester City will look to make it two wins out of two against the Gunners and close the gap on Premier League leaders Liverpool following a disappointing loss to Newcastle United mid-week: "It will be a tough match. Our challenge is [big] against every team, but on Sunday we are playing against the best - Sunday is against the best.





“In another moment, in another match, they could have won against Newcastle. They are playing at home and for us it will be very difficult.

“But we are looking forward to playing, to showing that we can [win] and want [to win]. I think in Sunday’s match every player will be with a very big ambition to show their best performance and quality against them.”