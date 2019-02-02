USMNT vs. Costa Rica Live Stream: How to Watch Friendly, TV Channel, Time

How to watch the U.S. men's national team take on Costa Rica in a friendly on Saturday, Feb. 2.

By Emily Caron
February 02, 2019

The U.S. men's national team will take on Costa Rica in a friendly on Saturday, Feb. 2 at Avaya Stadium.

The match follows the USMNT's 3–0 win against Panama last Sunday, which was head coach Gregg Berhalter's first match in charge. He wraps up his initial camp as manager by taking his team to San Jose, Calif. for Saturday's match.

On the other side is a Costa Rica team playing its first match under new manager Gustavo Matosas.

How to watch the match:

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX, UniMas, Univision Deportes

Live stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

