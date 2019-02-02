The U.S. men's national team will take on Costa Rica in a friendly on Saturday, Feb. 2 at Avaya Stadium.

The match follows the USMNT's 3–0 win against Panama last Sunday, which was head coach Gregg Berhalter's first match in charge. He wraps up his initial camp as manager by taking his team to San Jose, Calif. for Saturday's match.

On the other side is a Costa Rica team playing its first match under new manager Gustavo Matosas.

How to watch the match:

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX, UniMas, Univision Deportes

