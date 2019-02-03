Man Leading Search for Emiliano Sala's Plane Says Wreckage Has Been Found

LOIC VENANCE/AFP/Getty Images

Soccer player Cardiff City Emiliano Sala's plane went missing in January.

By Associated Press
February 03, 2019

LONDON — The man leading a private search for the missing plane carrying Argentine soccer player Emiliano Sala says the wreckage has been found.

David Mearns, an American-born marine scientist and shipwreck-hunting specialist, announced the discovery on Twitter two weeks after the plane went missing over the English Channel as it flew from France to Wales.

Pilot David Ibbotson, the other man on board, was taking Sala to Cardiff where he was to start playing for his new club in the Premier League.

Mearns tweeted Sunday night that the “wreckage of the plane carrying Emiliano Sala and piloted by David Ibbotson was located early this morning.”

He says the families have been notified by police.

The tweets from Mearns reflected the information Sky News said he told them in Guernsey in the English Channel Islands.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message