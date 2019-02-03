Jürgen Klopp Plays Down Talk of Title Race Nerves as Liverpool Look to Maintain Lead

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has claimed that he isn't nervous about the Premier League title run-in, as his side look to maintain their lead over Manchester City on Monday.

After a strong start to the 2018/19 campaign, the Reds are currently top of the table, four points clear of Tottenham Hotspur (with a game in hand) and five ahead of Manchester City. Klopp's side blew a glorious chance to march seven points clear last week, after failing to capitalise on City's shock loss to Newcastle, only managing to earn a point at home to Leicester City.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

When asked whether he was feeling nervous about the title race, via Goal, Klopp said: "I am not a nervous person and so I was never nervous before we won the first title at Dortmund. That's how it is. Experience showed me that the way I did it in the past worked, so I didn't change. The only thing I always knew is to do the right thing as often as possible.





"Stay focused on your own way and don't think about the other things around, and do it as much and as good as you can. Then, if you are good enough, it will happen. If not, it will not happen. That is pretty easy. Our tool to sort the situation is football. That is the only thing we can do.

Firmino x Salah x Mane



💯 goals at Anfield, so far... ⚽️🔥 pic.twitter.com/WITCNElUId — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 2, 2019

"Will there be nervous moments? Yes, for sure. But don't make them bigger than they are because there were nervous situations last year, two years ago, three years ago. The people here really, really want it and that's how it is. They want it with all they have. I get that and we will try with all we have, but there are no guarantees."

Meanwhile, Liverpool have made the shock inclusion of Connor Randall in their Premier League squad for the remainder of the season. The full-back hasn't made an appearance for the Reds since May 2016, but given the club's current injury problems in the right-back position, Klopp has been forced to draft in the 23-year-old for defensive cover.