Leicester City will host Manchester United on Sunday, Feb. 3 at King Power Stadium in the Premier League.

Man United's most recent match resulted in a 2–2 draw against Burnley FC. After trailing by two, Paul Pogba and Victor Lindelof netted two late scores to tie the match.

Leicester's last match also resulted in a draw as they tied Liverpool, 1–1. Harry Maguire scored the club's only goal.

How to watch the match:

Time: 9:05 a.m.

TV channel: NBCSN

