Maurizio Sarri Hails Chelsea Response After Dominant 5-0 Win Over Huddersfield

Maurizio Sarri hailed his side's response to their embarrassing defeat to Bournemouth on Wednesday as Chelsea ran out comfortable 5-0 winners over Huddersfield at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea headed into the game having lost back-to-back Premier League games, however they got off to the perfect start as new signing Gonzalo Higuaín put his side ahead thanks to an emphatic finish from close range. The home side were then awarded a penalty after Cesar Azpilicueta was brought down in the box, a penalty which Eden Hazard duly dispatched.



The Blues came out for the second half firing and the floodgates soon opened with Hazard making it 3-0 thanks to a very well-worked goal. Higuaín produced a stunning finish from outside the area to get his side's fourth goal of the game, before David Luiz's late header rounded off the scoring in what was a comfortable 5-0 win for Chelsea.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Sarri admitted that whilst he was delighted with his side's performance, he's looking for more from his side. He said: "We need consistency, so we have to continue. I am very happy with the match and I hope in the future we will not need a lost match to play with the right mentality.



"We know we have to fight until the end. It's not easy in England to get top four. The league is so competitive here, there are six big teams. We have to work and we have to fight. We need to fight together otherwise we are in trouble."

It was the duo of Hazard and Higuaín who stole the show on the day, with the latter grabbing his first two goals for his new club. Sarri went onto heap the praise on the Argentine and insisted he has been improving since his arrival at Stamford Bridge.



He added: "I am really happy because apart from the goals he is very suitable to play next to Eden. For us it is very useful.





"When he arrived he wasn't at top physical condition, now he is improving and they are very suitable to play together, close to each other."



It was a very important win for Chelsea who kept up the pressure on the teams around them, and they'll be hoping for more of the same when they travel to the Etihad Stadium to face Manchester City on Sunday afternoon.

