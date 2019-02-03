Newcastle Failed in Deadline Day Bid for Lille's Highly-Rated Youngster Boubakary Soumare

By 90Min
February 03, 2019

After a productive transfer deadline day in which Newcastle brought in two additions, it has been reported the Magpies missed out on a third in Boubakary Soumare.

Newcastle reportedly made a last-gasp bid for the highly rated 19-year-old on Thursday with  Lille rejecting the offer - despite the midfielder yet to start a game for the French side.

Sylvain Lefevre/GettyImages

Benitez had been looking to bolster his midfield options but his estranged relationship with owner Mike Ashley had prevented the Spaniard making any additions until transfer deadline day.


The Magpies brought in Monaco left back Antonio Barreca on loan before breaking their transfer record to sign Atlanta United playmaker Miguel Almiron for £20m.

It beats the £16m they paid Real Madrid for Michael Owen in 2005, and also breaks the MLS transfer record.

But according to reports in Le 10 Sport, Benitez was keen to give an opportunity of first-team football to Soumare - who Sky Sports reported last January was the focus of a £35m move fromManchester City.

Soumare, born in France and of Senegalese descent, came up through the Paris Saint-Germain ranks before heading to Lille in 2017.

The box-to-box midfielder has represented France from U16s through to U20s and has been dubbed as the 'new Yaya Toure' in some quarters.

Lille are thought to want to keep hold of the gifted youngster who has only featured in 80 minutes of action in ten substitute appearances in France's top flight. 

Catherine Ivill - AMA/GettyImages

Newcastle take a trip to Wolverhampton on Monday February 11 looking to distance themselves from the relegation zone, which is just two points behind them.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message