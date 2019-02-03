Rafael Benitez Admits Newcastle United 'Could Do Better' After Narrow 1-0 Defeat to Tottenham

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez admits that his side 'could do better' following a narrow 1-0 loss away to Tottenham on Saturday.

The Magpies defended well for most of the game, frustrating a Spurs side who failed to create much in front of goal despite dominating possession, and the visitors looked to have earned themselves a point.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

However, Son Heung-min's 83rd minute strike was fumbled by Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka to gift Spurs all three points.





Speaking to Sky Sports, Benitez said: "We did well for a while in the first half, we had the chances in the beginning of the second half. We defended well, but the problem for us is conceding this kind of goal. You could concede another one, but this one we could avoid.

"You have to give credit to Son because the shot is a good one, but we could do better. But it's not just one mistake we have to analyse, it's overall.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

"The performance was fine, if you analyse the chances we had in the first half, hit the post in the second.

"You have to give credit to Tottenham, they are a very good team. When we talk about the players they don't have due to injury, I have to laugh a little bit, because they have some of the best players in England, everybody is international, and you could see anyone can make the difference."

DEANDRE YEDLIN spoke to https://t.co/6wuhjKS0XX after Saturday's defeat to his former club, Tottenham Hotspur, at Wembley.



👉🏽 https://t.co/UEc8AqeLbo #NUFC pic.twitter.com/nibxV25Md2 — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) February 2, 2019

After falling to defeat in agonising fashion at Wembley, Newcastle will be looking to bounce back in their next fixture, which sees them play Wolves in the Premier League next Monday at 20:00 GMT.