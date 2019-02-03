Real Madrid will host Alaves at Santiago Berbabeu Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 3 in La Liga.

Real Madrid beat Girona 3–1 in their most recent match to advance to the Copa del Rey semifinals where they will face Barcelona in another Clasico.

Alaves fell to Rayo Vallecano in their latest La Liga clash, losing 1–0 after a goal from Rayo's Raul de Tomas.

How to watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: beIN SPORTS USA

