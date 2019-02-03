WATCH: USMNT's Tim Weah Grabs Assist, Scores as Celtic Beats St Johnstone

On loan from PSG, the young American forward, making an immediate impact as a substitute, grabbed an assist and another goal for the Scottish club.  

By Luis Miguel Echegaray
February 03, 2019

It's been quite the start for USMNT's Tim Weah and his temporary move with Scottish club Celtic.

On loan from PSG, the young American forward, made an immediate impact as a substitute on Sunday, as he grabbed an assist and a goal against St. Johnstone, helping Brendan Rodgers's side solidify first place in the Scottish Premiership. 

Weah came on the 73rd minute when the score was still 0-0 and five minutes later, the 18-year-old attacker caused havoc from the left and provided a great ball for James Forrest, who opened the scoring. 

His day wasn't done as 10 minutes later, roled were basically reversed as Weah entered the box, picked up the ball from the left and grabbed the winner. 

It was his third goal since joining this January. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message