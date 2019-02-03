It's been quite the start for USMNT's Tim Weah and his temporary move with Scottish club Celtic.

On loan from PSG, the young American forward, made an immediate impact as a substitute on Sunday, as he grabbed an assist and a goal against St. Johnstone, helping Brendan Rodgers's side solidify first place in the Scottish Premiership.

Weah came on the 73rd minute when the score was still 0-0 and five minutes later, the 18-year-old attacker caused havoc from the left and provided a great ball for James Forrest, who opened the scoring.

74' Timothy Weah comes on

78' Timothy Weah assists James Forrest to give Celtic the lead



His day wasn't done as 10 minutes later, roled were basically reversed as Weah entered the box, picked up the ball from the left and grabbed the winner.

It was his third goal since joining this January.