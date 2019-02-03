Tottenham 'Preparing £50m Offer' for Bournemouth Star David Brooks Amid Interest From Man Utd

By 90Min
February 03, 2019

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly readying a £50m bid for Bournemouth wonderkid David Brooks, but face competition from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United.

The club have previously been linked with Brooks during his time with Sheffield United, but the midfielder instead secured an £11.5m move to Bournemouth last summer. He has since established himself as one of the Cherries' most important players, racking up six goals and four assists in 22 league outings.

News of Tottenham's interest in Brooks comes from the Mirror, who claim that the club are hoping to avoid a bidding war with United by submitting a lofty offer to open negotiations.

Bournemouth are reluctant to lose such a key player, but it is thought that they are aware of Brooks' ambitions to feature for an elite Premier League team. 

Brooks, who began his career as part of Manchester City's academy, has been one of the breakout stars of this season, earning rave reviews from fans and pundits as a result of his impressive creativity and composure, despite being just 21 years old.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

He registered a goal and an assist during the 4-0 demolition of Chelsea on Wednesday, but also picked up an ankle injury in the second half which has forced on him a period on the sidelines. He missed the 2-0 defeat to Cardiff City on Saturday, and looks set to be out for around a month.

According to the report, members of Tottenham's scouting team have questioned why the club declined to move for Brooks during the summer, despite their heavy monitoring of the youngster during his time in the Championship.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

Nevertheless, Tottenham have continued to scout Brooks, but United have also sent officials to watch the Welsh international this season. Both clubs are said to be thoroughly impressed with Brooks' ability and potential, which could lead to a bidding war in the summer.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message