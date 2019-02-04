Ander Herrera Says Checking the League Table Would Be a 'Mistake' Despite Recent Upturn in Results

By 90Min
February 04, 2019

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera says the club can afford to take nothing for granted despite their upturn in results under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and that he actively avoids checking the league table to that end. 

United have won eight of Solskjaer's nine league matches in charge as caretaker manager, and have catapulted themselves right back into the fight for the top four, having looked out of the picture altogether in mid-December. 

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

They now sit just two points behind fourth placed Chelsea, but Herrera says their league position is nothing but a distraction with so many games remaining.

“I'm forcing myself not to check the league table” he told ManUtd.com 

“Let’s go game by game. I think it will be a big mistake if we think further than Fulham on Saturday.

“Fulham is a massive game for us because I think Chelsea is playing City. So let’s go game by game, because you lose one game and then you regret. So let’s go for Fulham, and then we will think about PSG.”

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

The 29-year-old has been a central figure to United's recent success, partnering the likes of Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic in midfield, but while he admits he is happy with his own form, Herrera says their strength lies in the squad. 

"I feel in form. I feel that I can run a lot, I can recover the ball and I feel good when I have it on my feet," he added. 

"But I have always said the same: if, one day, the manager decides to drop me, I will be ready to help the team for 10 minutes, 12 minutes or even two minutes.


"I think that’s the way one team can be successful. Against Burnley I had to be on the bench, Andreas played, and maybe one day Paul has to be on the bench. 

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"This is a squad and, in my opinion, a very strong squad. Of course, I am so happy with my moment in the team, but I cannot go crazy with that. The successful seasons are made by the squad, not only by 11, 12 or 13 players."

