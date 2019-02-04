Bayern Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer a Doubt for UCL Clash Against Liverpool With 'Skier's Thumb'

February 04, 2019

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is reportedly a doubt for the upcoming Champions League last 16 clash against Liverpool due to a thumb injury.


The Germany international missed the Bavarian giants' 3-1 defeat to rivals Bayer Leverkusen last weekend, and despite returning to team training the next day, he was notably absent from the workout for the goalkeepers.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

According to German publication Sport Bild, Neuer trained for an hour with the first-team, and took a full part in the warm-up and passing exercises.

However, the 32-year-old did not feature in the side's final training match, and was instead seen talking to Bayern manager Niko Kovac for ten minutes whilst on the sidelines.

The report adds that with the goalkeeper not wearing his gloves near the end of the session, it became evident he was wearing a plastic splint on his injured right thumb.

Second-choice goalkeeper Sven Ulreich deputised in Neuer's absence last weekend, and admitted that his teammate was suffering from a problem commonly referred to as 'skier's thumb'; where the ligaments that support the thumb, stretch beyond their limits or even tear.

He said (as quoted by the Daily Mail): "The thumb (Neuer's) is really fat, but in one or two days things should look different and he could be able to play.


"Of course, I was happy to be able to play again, but it was bitter news for Manuel."

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

The severity of Neuer's injury is yet to be understood, and it remains uncertain whether he will be back in action for the team's DFB Cup clash against Hertha Berlin on Wednesday, or even the Champions League showdown with Liverpool on 19 February.

Speaking about the shot-stopper's injury after his side's defeat to Leverkusen in the Bundesliga, Kovac revealed: "I cannot say exactly. When I say it will be five months, there is a big fuss, and if I say it will be five days, everyone thinks it's not that bad. 

Simon Hofmann/GettyImages

"The fact is, he was in pain. Otherwise, he would have played."


In more positive injury news for Bayern, influential trio Thiago Alcantara, Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben all took a full part in training, and are set to be available for selection on Wednesday.

