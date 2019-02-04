Diego Simeone Urges His Side to 'Stay Calm & Keep Working' After Atletico Madrid Suffer Shock Defeat

By 90Min
February 04, 2019

Diego Simeone insisted that Atletico Madrid must 'stay calm and keep working' after his side fell to a surprise 1-0 defeat away to Real Betis in La Liga on Sunday.

New signing Alvaro Morata made his debut for Los Rojiblancos, but the on-loan Chelsea striker's presence in attack was not enough to prevent Atletico from suffering a shock defeat in Seville, courtesy of a second-half penalty from Sergio Canales.

The defeat left Atletico six points adrift of league leaders Barcelona, and Simeone said after the game via the club's official website: "Betis are one of the best teams in La Liga, they're in the Copa del Rey semi-finals and they play great football.

"They scored their penalty and deserved to win."

Antoine Griezmann came closest to drawing the scores level after the visitors fell behind on Sunday, though the Frenchman shared his usual spotlight with strike partner Morata, who made his first appearance since joining the La Liga side on loan in January.

The Spaniard failed to convert the chances that fell his way in the match, but Simeone said of his new forward: "Morata played very well, with great enthusiasm. We hope he can score soon.

"We have to stay calm and keep working."

Atletico's schedule does not get any easier, as Simeone's side prepare to host local rivals Real Madrid in a huge derby clash at the Wanda Metropolitano next Saturday between two sides looking to cut the gap at the top of the La Liga table.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Barcelona failed to extend their lead at the top as they were held to a 2-2 draw at home to Valencia on Saturday, whilst Real Madrid were the only side in the top three to win over the weekend as Los Blancos recorded a comfortable 3-0 win at home to Alaves on Sunday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message