Jadon Sancho Reveals Why He Opted to Leave Manchester City for Borussia Dortmund

By 90Min
February 04, 2019

Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho has revealed that he rejected a new contract offer from Manchester City to join BVB, due to the Bundesliga club's history of giving young players a chance in the first team.

Sancho joined Dortmund in August 2017, after deciding to turn down the chance to stay with three-time Premier League champions Manchester City, who he joined in 2015 from Watford.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Speaking to FourFourTwo, Sancho stated his reasons for making the bold decision to leave Eastlands for pastures new in Germany: “Why Dortmund? It speaks for itself: youngsters get opportunities.

“You’ve got to thank Dortmund, because it’s unheard of for a team that gets 80,000 fans at every home game to put so much faith in youngsters. 

"It was crazy how many clubs wanted me – it shows how well you’re doing, but I always felt Dortmund was right for me."

TF-Images/GettyImages

The 18-year-old Englishman has, however, admitted that there was never a guarantee of immediate first team football upon moving to Germany, stating that he has had to work hard in order to work himself into manager Lucien Favre's plans at Dortmund.

“Of course it was a big risk. I wasn’t guaranteed playing time, and I had to prove I was good enough to fit in with their side. A few people weren’t sure when I first told them about Dortmund, but I felt this was the best journey for me. Just try it, you know? 

"I like trying new things, so it didn’t really faze me. A few asked me, ‘What if it doesn’t work out?’ but I never thought about that. And look at how it’s worked out now...”

Sancho has featured in every Bundesliga game for BVB this season, making 20 league appearances, and scoring six goals, helping Dortmund to sit top of the Bundesliga, seven points ahead of second placed Borussia Monchengladbach.

The Englishman has also made five appearances during the club's Champions League campaign, chipping in with a goal as Dortmund topped their group to secure their passage to the last 16, which will see Sancho return to England to face Tottenham Hotspur.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message