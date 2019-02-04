Jurgen Klopp Insists Liverpool Will Not Prioritise Title Race Over Champions League

By 90Min
February 04, 2019

Jurgen Klopp insists that Liverpool are capable of competing on multiple fronts in the remainder of the season, despite the mounting pressure in the Premier League title race.

After their next two league matches, the Reds return to Champions League action against Bayern Munich on 19 February as they seek to reach the final of the competition for a second consecutive year.

With huge expectations to win a first league title for 29 years and a mounting injury crisis, some pundits have suggested that Liverpool should dispense with the Champions League as soon as possible, but Klopp insists that won't happen.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

"We will try for sure," said the German, quoted by the Mirror. "That is what we tried last year. There was the discussion this year that people said we should focus only on the league.

"So now we are still in the Champions League and I am very happy about being in a very difficult game. We will go for it with all we have. That’s normal."

Bayern Munich slipped to third in the Bundesliga table, seven points behind leaders Dortmund, after suffering their first defeat since November against Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday, but Klopp knows it will be a difficult tie.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

"[Listening to some people] at some point it seems we are already through because ‘it’s only Bayern Munich!’" said Klopp.

"Have you ever looked at the team they have or how they are in shape now? So we will be ready for Champions League and a very, very tough game. This is Champions League – one game and then two weeks before we play again."

Liverpool seek to restore their five-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the Premier League when they travel to West Ham on Monday night.

