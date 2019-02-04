Liverpool 'Made €70m Offer' for Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne as Super-Agent Mino Raiola Eyes Summer Move

Liverpool have reportedly saw a bid of 'around €70m' rejected for Napoli for Lorenzo Insigne, as super-agent Mino Raiola plans a summer move for the Italian forward.

Jurgen Klopp's side didn't make any additions during the January window, as the club resisted the temptation to add to a squad that is flying high at the top of the Premier League table.

However, with Dominic Solanke and Danny Ings gone and Daniel Sturridge and Divock Origi likely to follow this summer, new attacking additions are likely to come to Anfield this summer, with the Reds frequently linked with the likes of Timo Werner as well as Insigne.

La Repubblica reports that the Reds have had a bid of 'around €70m' for Insigne rejected by Napoli, with club chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis valuing his home-grown star at nearer to €150m.

Liverpool's offer was reportedly not made directly to Napoli, with bid going via super-agent Mino Raiola, who is planning for a summer pay day.

The Italian-born Dutch agent - who has famously represented the likes of Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Gianluigi Donnarumma - contacted Insigne's father, who in turn alerted De Laurentiis. However, the bid was turned down nonetheless.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Insigne is currently under contract at Napoli until June 2022, with the winger last renewing his deal in April 2017. The player has spent his entire career in Naples, barring three loan spells at Cavese, Foggia and Pescara.

The 27-year-old Italy international - who scored the winner against Liverpool in a Champions League group stage encounter earlier this season - has been in sparkling form once again this term, notching eight goals and five assists in 19 Serie A matches, as Napoli sit nine points offJuventus in second place.