Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Claims Man Utd 'Can Do Better' Following Win Over Leicester City

By 90Min
February 04, 2019

Manchester United's interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær claimed there was still room for his side to improve, following their 1-0 Premier League win over Leicester City on Sunday.

The Red Devils got the game off to the perfect start, as Paul Pogba hit a first-time lobbed ball through to Marcus Rashford, who slammed home a powerful finish to give his side the lead after just nine minutes. The Foxes looked sharper in the second half and pushed hard for an equaliser, but United held strong and clung on for an important victory.

Speaking after the win, via Sky SportsSolskjær admitted: "We didn't play particularly well, we could have slowed it down in the second half but we defended well. 


"Eric (Bailly) and Victor (Lindelof) were fantastic, and David de Gea. We put our bodies on the line, there were a couple of bruised noses, knees and dead legs but we fought for the three points.


"A clean sheet is always a foundation to build on and will give the lads confidence. They're not 100 per cent happy with the performance, because we know we can do better. It's a hard place to come, the first goal is vital against a team like this and I thought we started brilliantly. 


"Marcus had a great chance from Luke Shaw's cross and finished the ball fantastically well when Paul (Pogba) played him through. The start laid the foundations."

United's win saw them move up to fifth in the Premier League table, and they now sit just two points off Chelsea in fourth place. The Blues face Manchester City next weekend and if they slip up, the Red Devils could move up into a Champions League qualification spot with a win on their travels to relegation candidates Fulham.

