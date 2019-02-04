Pundit Ian Wright States West Ham Game Provides Liverpool With the 'Perfect' Test

By 90Min
February 04, 2019

Arsenal legend Ian Wright believes West Ham are the perfect opponents for Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp's side look to restore their five point lead atop the Premier League on Monday night. 

With Man City securing all three points against Arsenal on Sunday afternoon, Liverpool's lead at the top was cut to just two points and the pressure is truly back on the Reds to keep the champions at arm's length as they close in on their first ever Premier League title.

But, Wright believes Liverpool will overcome the Hammers on Monday night and believes Liverpool couldn't ask for better opponents at this particularly important time.

“West Ham in the current climate, for me I’d say it’s the perfect game for Liverpool,” he told Premier League Today, via the Daily Star.

“They’re very inconsistent, really strange. Really strange.

“[Marko] Arnautovic is injured, so that’s definitely gonna be a weakness for them. But all Liverpool have to do really is just be professional, just play your game, play at a decent pace, ‘cos what will happen is West Ham will crumble under that kind of pressure.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

“I don’t think Liverpool have got to force it, that’s what I’m trying to say.”

West Ham have already beaten the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal at the London Stadium this term, and they will look for another big scalp on Monday night as they attempt to spoil Liverpool's party.

Though Wright is backing Klopp to secure his first piece of silverware at the Reds this season, he has warned the Reds that they must deal with the pressure of the situation if they are to hold onto the top spot.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

“You can feel that there’s, not an expectation when you go into Anfield, but the buzz is different because they’re in fight,” he said.

“That’s when you can feel the pressure from the fans, and that’s what Liverpool are gonna have to deal with from now until the end of the season."

