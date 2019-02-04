RB Leipzig Boss Warns Liverpool Target Over Move to Anfield Following Naby Keita 'Struggles'

By 90Min
February 04, 2019

RB Leipzig manager Ralf Rangnick has cautioned Timo Werner about joining his former teammate Naby Keita at Liverpool in the summer.

The Germany international has been in prolific form for the Bundesliga side this campaign, with 11 goals in 19 appearances in the league.

Boris Streubel/GettyImages

With Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reported to be an admirer of the 22-year-old, a move to Anfield for the forward is seemingly on the cards.


However, after seeing ex-Leipzig star Keita struggle with both form and playing time since his £52m transfer to the Reds, Rangnick revealed Werner should be wary of following the same path.

Speaking to Sky in Germany (as quoted by the Daily Mirror), he said: "Keita was an outstanding player here, but he's still struggling in Liverpool.

"So far, he's not the player there that he was here. The surroundings must be right for Timo. That's the case here."

Werner's contract with the Bundesliga side runs out in 2020, and reports have previously suggested that Leipzig will be looking to cash in on their prized forward this summer.

Rangnick admitted: "We have gone to our financial limits with our offer.

"We know that he can earn more elsewhere, but he can also provide for himself for the rest of his life here. Financial aspects will not be the decisive factor, but rather the sporting perspective."

ROBERT MICHAEL/GettyImages

He added: "We're trying to keep him. He knows he's very popular in the team, with the coach and the fans. He's a top player, and he has become one of the most exciting Bundesliga strikers in the country.


"He still has one-and-a-half years left of his contract, and I hope that he'll stay. But in the end, it's up to him.

