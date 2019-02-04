Son Heung-min Praises Fernando Llorente's Recent Performances Amid Harry Kane Absence

By 90Min
February 04, 2019

Tottenham's Son Heung-min has been quick to praise teammate Fernando Llorente following his impressive recent performances.

With talisman Harry Kane currently recovering from a long-term injury, Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino has looked to Llorente to fill the void left by the prolific Englishman. Llorente had been the target of some criticism in recent weeks, but has now scored two goals and provided two assists in his last four games in all competitions.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Son Heung-min was a notable absentee from the Spurs line-up for three games in January, but has now returned from the Asian Cup and scored in both games he's appeared in since. 

Referring to Llorente's recent contribution, Son said: "I think this is very important," as per ESPN.

"Of course Harry and Dele are most important players for us, but injuries are part of football. I don't want someone injured, as a human, but someone has to be ready.

Harriet Lander / Copa/GettyImages

"Fernando's doing very well and everyone is ready because we work hard and believe in every single player. It doesn't matter who plays."

Tottenham have won three Premier League games in a row, and have closed the gap to Liverpool and Manchester City who have dropped one point and three points respectively in their last two games.

"It's good [that other teams have dropped points] but we don't care. We care just about us. We got six points, we're in a good position," he added.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

"We just believe, work hard and see what's going to happen at the end of the season. I try to enjoy every single moment. Still the season is long. There are a lot of games and there are so many things [that happen] in the games."

Fernando Llorente and Son Heung-min are two players who's form until the return of Harry Kane and Dele Alli will be crucial to Spurs in their chase of Liverpool and Manchester City in the remainder of the season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message