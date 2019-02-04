The Stat That Proves Marcus Rashford Is on His Way to Becoming a Manchester United Legend

He just doesn't stop scoring does he? Marcus Rashford may be the shining light of the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revolution, but there can be no doubt that since his emphatic debut against FC Midtjylland in February 2016, the striker seemed destined for greatness.

After scoring twice against the Danish side to rescue United from a potentially embarrassing Europa League exit, Rashford marked his Premier League debut against rivals Arsenal with another brace.



The fact is, despite all the managerial turmoil under Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho, the England international has been the constant ray of hope for United fans to cling on to.





Since his debut almost three years ago, the Manchester born and bred striker has scored 42 goals in all competitions; no-one else even comes close for the side. And yet, Rashford remains just 21.

The potential the United academy product possess is frankly frightening, and with Solskjaer at the helm, has been given the freedom and belief to flourish.

🗣️ "The kid is just improving and improving."



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised @MarcusRashford in the win over Leicester City. #mufc pic.twitter.com/OnHyxMPnRF — Man United News (@ManUtdMEN) February 3, 2019

Under his former bosses, Rashford showed undoubted promise, but was often enigmatic and inconsistent. Was his best position out wide and cutting in from the left, or could he handle the pressure and responsibility of being United's leading marksman?

The club that has boasted the likes of Eric Cantona, Cristiano Ronaldo , Wayne Rooney, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Sir Bobby Charlton amongst others. It remained to be seen whether the talented Rashford could enjoy a career that would see him stand shoulder-to-shoulder with these greats.

But in these last couple of months, the Englishman has shown more than just flashes of promise. There has been an unerring consistency to his performances, and has held off competition from £75m Romelu Lukaku to be United's starting number nine.

His latest strike against Leicester on Sunday highlighted an added facet to his game now; an unflinching ruthlessness in front of goal. Paul Pogba's pass was bright and incisive, but Rashford's finish was clinical, and proved to be the winner for his Champions League chasing side. Just like all of United's previous striking greats, Rashford has relished the role of spearheading the Old Trafford side's attack.

⚽ | Marcus Rashford made his 100th Premier League appearance for Manchester United yesterday (26 goals & 15 assists).



Will he exceed Wayne Rooney's all-time Premier League record of 183 goals?#MUN pic.twitter.com/klpnqX3kgT — Betfred (@Betfred) February 4, 2019

Sir Bobby's record of 249 goals for the club never remotely looked like getting broken. And then in came Wayne Rooney to defy all probabilities and net 253. Rashford may well be a long way away from that mark right now, but at just 21, and more than a decade left of his career, the title of United's record goal-scorer may well change hands once again.

