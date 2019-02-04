Thomas Muller to Miss UCL Clash Against Liverpool After Suspension Appeal Is Rejected

Thomas Muller is set to miss both legs of Bayern Munich's Champions League last 16 clash against Liverpool after his suspension appeal was rejected by UEFA.

The Germany international was handed a two-match European ban back in December, when he was sent off in Bayern's 3-3 draw with Ajax in the Champions League group stage for kicking Nicolas Tagliafico in the head.

EMMANUEL DUNAND/GettyImages

The 29-year-old appealed against the decision in a bid to be available for at least one of the German side's knockout games against the Reds.

However, Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk has now confirmed that Muller's application was rejected, meaning Niko Kovac will not be able to call upon the forward for either the first leg at Anfield on 19 February, or even the second leg at the Allianz Arena on 13 March.

Bad News for @FCBayern +++ the application is rejected +++ @esmuellert_ is missing in both matches against @LFC — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) February 4, 2019

The German's sending off was the first of Muller's professional career, and after the incident, took to social media to offer his apologies to Tagliafico.

The Bayern academy product is in to his 11th campaign with the Bundesliga champions, and has scored five times in 28 appearances this season.

@Nico_Taglia I am very sorry for that what happened yesterday! Was not intentionally. Get well soon 👍 pic.twitter.com/xRWOQEkArG — Thomas Müller (@esmuellert_) December 13, 2018