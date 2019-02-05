Barcelona Target Summer Move for Olympique Lyonnais' Ferland Mendy as Cover for Jordi Alba

By 90Min
February 05, 2019

Olympique Lyonnais left-back Ferland Mendy has become a summer transfer target for Barcelona, as the club look to provide some cover for Jordi Alba. 

Mendy, 23, has starred for Bruno Genesio's side this season, scoring three goals and providing three assists for Lyon as the club sit third in Ligue 1, while recently helping them become first team to beat Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1 this campaign following their 2-1 win. 

As a result of his fine form, Francesc Aguilar of Mundo Deportivo has reported, via his Twitter account, that Barcelona have identified the France international as a transfer target this summer to provide support for Alba, 29, at left-back; with Barca's director of football, Eric Abidal, said to be a huge admirer of the Lyon man. 

Barcelona will get the chance to see Mendy from extremely close quarters in the coming weeks, as the reigning La Liga champions play Lyon in the last 16 of the Champions League this season, with the first leg set for February 19, while the return leg at the Camp Nou is scheduled for March 13. 

Alba has been outstanding for the Catalan side this season, providing 14 assists in all competitions from left-back. However the Spaniard is currently the only specialist in that position in Ernesto Valverde's squad, highlighting the club's need to strengthen in that area of the pitch. 

Another club that has been recently linked with Mendy is French champions PSG, but the defender made it clear he isn't considering swapping Lyon for Paris at this time.

Aurelien Meunier/GettyImages

Speaking to Le Parisian, as quoted by Mundo Deportivo, he said: "PSG, a club that makes me dream? Not especially. I do not ask myself the question. I'm fine in Lyon."

