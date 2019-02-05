WATCH: Christian Pulisic Scores for Dortmund in German Cup Last 16

By Avi Creditor
February 05, 2019

Christian Pulisic is back on the scoresheet for Borussia Dortmund at last.

The 20-year-old U.S. international scored a fantastic extra-time goal in Dortmund's last-16 match vs. Werder Bremen in the DFB Pokal (German Cup), temporarily giving BVB a 2-1 lead in the 105th minute. Peruvian veteran Claudio Pizarro, who is double Pulisic's age, answered three minutes later, and the clubs traded goals yet again after Achraf Hakimi's 113th-minute strike was matched by Martin Harnik in the 119th minute of a see-saw battle that went to penalty kicks. Werder Bremen prevailed in the shootout 4-2, with Pulisic not taking any of Dortmund's spot kicks.

Pulisic started and finished his goal-scoring sequence. He won the ball after a teammate's header off a long boot from the goalkeeper in the center circle and took off down the center of the field before working a 1-2 combination with Paco Alcacer. Pulisic received the return pass in the center of the box and calmly beat the goalkeeper for his first goal since October 31 vs. Union Berlin, which was also in the German Cup.

Pulisic, who signed with Chelsea at the start of the transfer window and was loaned back to Dortmund for the rest of the season, now has four goals in all competitions this season, with one in the Bundesliga and one in Champions League.

On the other side, 18-year-old American forward Josh Sargent was not part of the gameday squad for Werder Bremen.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message