Christian Pulisic is back on the scoresheet for Borussia Dortmund at last.

The 20-year-old U.S. international scored a fantastic extra-time goal in Dortmund's last-16 match vs. Werder Bremen in the DFB Pokal (German Cup), temporarily giving BVB a 2-1 lead in the 105th minute. Peruvian veteran Claudio Pizarro, who is double Pulisic's age, answered three minutes later, and the clubs traded goals yet again after Achraf Hakimi's 113th-minute strike was matched by Martin Harnik in the 119th minute of a see-saw battle that went to penalty kicks. Werder Bremen prevailed in the shootout 4-2, with Pulisic not taking any of Dortmund's spot kicks.

Pulisic started and finished his goal-scoring sequence. He won the ball after a teammate's header off a long boot from the goalkeeper in the center circle and took off down the center of the field before working a 1-2 combination with Paco Alcacer. Pulisic received the return pass in the center of the box and calmly beat the goalkeeper for his first goal since October 31 vs. Union Berlin, which was also in the German Cup.

A brilliant run and finish from Christian Pulisic! pic.twitter.com/rA18N81eJj — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 5, 2019

Pulisic, who signed with Chelsea at the start of the transfer window and was loaned back to Dortmund for the rest of the season, now has four goals in all competitions this season, with one in the Bundesliga and one in Champions League.

On the other side, 18-year-old American forward Josh Sargent was not part of the gameday squad for Werder Bremen.