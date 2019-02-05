FA Ask Jurgen Klopp to Explain Referee Comments Following West Ham Outburst

By 90Min
February 05, 2019

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp is believed to have been contacted by FA with a request to explain his comments following the Reds 1-1 draw with West Ham United on Monday.

Klopp's side dropped precious points in the Premier League title race against the Hammers, in an enthralling encounter at the London Stadium. The Reds took the lead midway through the first half when Sadio Mané scored from close range, but replays showed that James Milner was  well offside in the build-up.

The Hammers grabbed a goal back soon after, as Michail Antonio rifled home, and the sides went on to play out a tense stalemate.

Klopp was far from happy when interviewed at full-time, and contended that referee Kevin Friend had decided to tip the odds in their opponents' favour in the second half, after realising that the Reds' opening goal shouldn't have been allowed. The charismatic coach could potentially be punished for his actions, as he broke FA Rule E3 on criticising match officials.

According to the Times' Northern Football correspondent Paul Joyce, the FA have now formally contacted Klopp, asking him to clarify his comments. It is still unclear what sanctions, if any, will be imposed on the Borussia Dortmund manager. He could be fined, or be given a touchline ban for upcoming Premier League matches.

It isn't the first time he's fallen foul of the FA rules; he was fined £8k for running onto the field to celebrate his side's last minute winner against Everton last December.

In other news, pundit Tony Cascarino tore into Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino following the disappointing draw, claiming that the Brazilian ace 'fell apart' when put under pressure. 

Cascarino also singled out centre-back Jöel Matip for criticism, contending that the former Schalke man was 'complacent and reckless' in defence.

