Jose Mourinho Accepts One-Year Prison Sentence for Tax Fraud But Will Not Serve Any Time

By 90Min
February 05, 2019

Jose Mourinho has accepted a one-year prison sentence for tax fraud, but he will not serve the term under Spanish law.

In Spain, first-time offenders do not usually serve any time behind bars for sentences of two years or less, although Mourinho will have to pay a fine of around £1.75m.

Spanish outlet El Pais reports that Mourinho went to the Provincial Court in Madrid on Tuesday to accept the charges against him.

Mourinho was charged of two tax-related crimes, each equating to six months in jail. These charges relate to undeclared revenue regarding image rights in 2011 and 2012, when Mourinho was manager of Real Madrid.

"With the intention of obtaining an illicit tax benefit, the defendant presented IRPF statements for the 2011 and 2012 periods without stating any amount from the image rights," said the Prosecutor's Office in an agreement between the public prosecutor and Mourinho.

Mourinho sold his image rights to a company based in the Virgin Islands, part of a corporate structure which was "used by the defendant in order to make fiscally opaque the benefits derived from its image rights," the Prosecutor's Office adds.

The agreement calculates that Mourinho's offences took €3.3m out of the public coffers. That amount was paid by the administrative channel, now added to by the fines imposed on Mourinho in lieu of prison time.

A number of footballers including Lionel MessiCristiano Ronaldo and Alexis Sanchez have been convicted of tax-related offences in the past, but all have avoided prison time for the same reason as Mourinho.

Mourinho has been out of work since he was sacked by Manchester United in December.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message