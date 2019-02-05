Jurgen Klopp Risks FA Ban After Criticising Officials in Aftermath of Liverpool's Draw With West Ham

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp could receive a ban from the FA for his comments in the aftermath of the 1-1 draw with West Ham, after he suggested that the decision making of the officials was affected following the Reds' controversial opening goal.

Klopp's side had taken the lead at the London Stadium after Sadio Mane finished James Milner's cross, however the former England international was in an offside position in the build-up to the goal, although the linesman failed to spot it.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

While acknowledging the decision post-match, Klopp went on to say 'strange' decisions that went against his side following half-time hindered his side in the second half - a suggestion that football.london claim could land the German in hot water with the FA.

They report that Klopp's decision to question referee Kevin Friend and his officials, by suggesting they sought to make-up for their error in the first half, now means the governing body can punish the former Borussia Dortmund manager, if they deem his comments to have breached the standards expected of Premier League managers.

MB Media/GettyImages

Klopp wouldn't be the first league manager to be held accountable for his comments regarding officials this season, with Manchester City's Pep Guardiola receiving a warning in October after claiming Anthony Taylor failed to give certain decisions in order to avoid making mistakes.

Rafael Benitez, meanwhile, received a fine in November for his comments about officials, although the Newcastle manager questioned the sanction compared to the lesser punishment Guardiola received a month earlier.

Virgil van Dijk and Jurgen Klopp blaming the officials for tonight’s draw...



Just a reminder that both of these were NOT given offside, Mane scored from one and Origi missed the other pic.twitter.com/MiwwibCnEY — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) February 4, 2019

Liverpool now hold a thee point lead at the summit of the league with 15 games to go, although they could find themselves in second place by the time they play Bournemouth this weekend, should City beat Everton during their midweek fixture.