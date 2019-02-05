Liverpool Midfield Pair Doubtful for Bournemouth Match as Injury Problems Mount

By 90Min
February 05, 2019

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is unsure if Georginio Wijnaldum and Jordan Henderson will be fit to face Bournemouth on Saturday.

Late injuries ruled both players out of the Reds' trip to West Ham on Monday night, with Wijnaldum missing because of a sore knee and Henderson nursing a slight muscle injury.

With James Milner deputising at right back, that left Liverpool with just two available central midfielders, and the absentees were missed in a 1-1 draw at the London Stadium.

Klopp admits that he does not know how long the two players will take to recover.

"Gini and Hendo, both would’ve played and then they cannot play. That’s not too cool, I don’t know how long it will take," Klopp told Liverpool's official website.

"That’s the situation, that was always clear. It’s a long season and you have to deal with the situation."

With Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dejan Lovren also missing because of injuries, Liverpool's bench against West Ham was very weak, including youngsters Rafael Camacho and Curtis Jones.

"When players are in, all the players are there, then you maybe have a bit of a headache making the line-up, who wants to start, who you leave out. If you don’t have them that makes line-ups easier, but it leaves you short of options," said Klopp.

"We had a pretty young bench tonight and two strikers, a left-back - that doesn’t help in a game like this now. So it’s like it is. We have to deal with situations like that."

Liverpool's lead at the top of the table now stands at three points, and Manchester City can go top if they win at Everton on Wednesday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message