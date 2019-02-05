Liverpool Midfield Pair Doubtful for Bournemouth Match as Injury Problems Mount

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is unsure if Georginio Wijnaldum and Jordan Henderson will be fit to face Bournemouth on Saturday.

Late injuries ruled both players out of the Reds' trip to West Ham on Monday night, with Wijnaldum missing because of a sore knee and Henderson nursing a slight muscle injury.

With James Milner deputising at right back, that left Liverpool with just two available central midfielders, and the absentees were missed in a 1-1 draw at the London Stadium.

A fitness update on the duo who missed last night's clash. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 5, 2019

Klopp admits that he does not know how long the two players will take to recover.

"Gini and Hendo, both would’ve played and then they cannot play. That’s not too cool, I don’t know how long it will take," Klopp told Liverpool's official website.

"That’s the situation, that was always clear. It’s a long season and you have to deal with the situation."

With Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dejan Lovren also missing because of injuries, Liverpool's bench against West Ham was very weak, including youngsters Rafael Camacho and Curtis Jones.

Injuries are taking their toll on Liverpool's title charge... https://t.co/N3lCqMiVRk — LiverpoolPro (@LiverpoolPro) February 5, 2019

"When players are in, all the players are there, then you maybe have a bit of a headache making the line-up, who wants to start, who you leave out. If you don’t have them that makes line-ups easier, but it leaves you short of options," said Klopp.

"We had a pretty young bench tonight and two strikers, a left-back - that doesn’t help in a game like this now. So it’s like it is. We have to deal with situations like that."

Liverpool's lead at the top of the table now stands at three points, and Manchester City can go top if they win at Everton on Wednesday.