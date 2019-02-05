Real Madrid 'Keeping Tabs' on Benfica Starlet Joao Felix Following Stellar Breakout Season

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on coveted Benfica starlet Joao Felix as he continues to impress during his breakout season in Portugal.

The 19-year-old has been attracting significant interest from across Europe after he has shone for Benfica so far this season. He has managed to register an impressive seven goals and three assists in just 20 appearances, leading to the Portuguese media nicknaming him 'Hurricane Felix'.

Gualter Fatia/GettyImages

According to AS, Real Madrid have been aware of Felix since he against their Under-19 side during the 2016/17 season and they are keeping a close eye on him as he progresses at Benfica.

Plenty of top European sides have already registered an interest in the youngster, with the likes of Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Manchester United, West Ham, Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund, among others, all being linked with a potential move.

In addition, a recent report from Portugal even claimed Liverpool had made a €70m bid for the teenage wonderkid, whose current buyout clause stands at €120m.

Carlos Rodrigues/GettyImages

Scouts from those sides were also in attendance at the end of January as Felix shone for Benfica during a 5-1 win over Boavista Porto, providing a goal and an assist. He went on to repeat that feat a week later as his side dispatched Sporting CP 4-2.

Having signed new terms as recently as November, Felix is currently under contract with Benfica until 2023. However, the club are already working on another improved deal which would see his current buyout clause increase further to a whopping €200m.

A bidding war is likely to be on the cards this summer, but Real Madrid are remaining confident that they can beat off the rest of the competition from across Europe.