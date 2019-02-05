Sergio Ramos Discusses Goalscoring Prowess & Refuses to Rule Out Move Into Management

By 90Min
February 05, 2019

Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos has claimed that he has the attributes of a forward player, as he discussed his penalty-taking technique among other things in a wide-ranging interview on Spanish television on Monday night.

Ramos has scored ten goals already this season, seven of which have been penalties. The Spain captain is fond of the 'Panenka' technique, feathering the ball into the net with a delicate chip, but insists that he does not mean to mock the opposition by doing it.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

"After the departure of Cris [Cristiano Ronaldo], I have assumed the role of penalty taker and I'm happy to do it," told Pablo Motos on Antena 3's El Hormiguero.

"It is a way of expressing myself, I never think of offending or humiliating the opposition, and if anyone has been offended I apologise."

Ramos has now scored 83 goals for Real Madrid, and believes that he has some traits of a forward, though he resents the fact that defenders don't get more credit.

"There is a part of me that is a forward," he said. "It seems unfair that sometimes people only remember the goals. I've been fortunate to have been able to contribute with goals. People forget about the defensive work that one does and the team does to win a match."

Asked about moving into management after his career ends, Ramos was coy, insisting that his family would have to take precedence. On the same programme, Ramos announced that he will marry long-term partner Pilar Rubio - a contributor to El Hormiguero - with whom he has three children, in June.

"I do not consider the future, but I would like to enjoy my family much more. I dedicate myself to soccer almost all the hours of the day and I am rarely with the family," he said.

"I do not rule out being a coach and I would like to remain linked to the world of football when I retire. 

"To be a leader and a captain is something similar, with all the respect to the great coaches who have not been footballers."

Ramos' Real Madrid face Barcelona in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi final on Wednesday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message