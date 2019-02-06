Barcelona vs. Real Madrid Live Stream, TV Channel: How to Watch Copa Del Rey

By Charlotte Carroll
February 06, 2019

Barcelona will host Real Madrid in the first leg of a Copa del Rey semifinal Clasico on Wednesday, Feb. 6. Kickoff from Camp Nou is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

The two bitter rivals have met once this season, with Barcelona steamrolling Real Madrid 5-1 in league play in October, resulting in the firing of manager Julen Lopetegui. In his place, Santiago Solari has stabilized Los Blancos, but they face a tall task in beating Barcelona at Camp Nou, especially with Lionel Messi looking fit for the match after suffering a minor leg injury over the weekend.

Barcelona battled back from a 2-0 deficit to rout Sevilla 6-3 in the quarterfinals, while Real Madrid advanced past Girona in the quarterfinals 7-3 on aggregate after winning both legs. 

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports USA, beIN Sports Espanol

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTVSign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

