Henrikh Mkhitaryan Returns From Injury in Arsenal U23s Match in Boost for Unai Emery

By 90Min
February 06, 2019

Unai Emery has been handed a huge injury boost after Henrikh Mkhitaryan appeared for Arsenal's Under-23s on Monday night, having last featured in the 2-0 loss against Tottenham back in December.


The Armenian's return was cut short after 45 minutes, however, after adverse weather conditions meant the game was abandoned with Arsenal 3-0 up at the break against West Ham.

After his comeback, Mkhitaryan was in a grateful mood and revealed his desire to stay fit as Arsenal continue their push for a place in the top four.

“After a while, I came back,” he said, via the Daily Star.  “I started playing with the Under-23s and I'm very happy. I hope that I won't have any more injuries and I will keep playing. I’m thankful to everyone who has been working with me.


“To the medical staff, to the fitness coach and everyone, even to my teammates. They were supporting me every day," he continued.

“It's life, everything is happening and you can get injured or something like that.

“I hope that no one gets injured any more and the team can be fully fit for the next games.”

Mkhitaryan has notched seven goals in 37 appearances since joining the Gunners last January and his return to fitness will relieve some of the pressures on Emery's taut squad.

However, after fracturing his metatarsal against Tottenham before Christmas, the former United midfielder has missed eight Premier League games and will be eyeing a return to first team action in the coming weeks.

With or without the services of Mkhitaryan, Arsenal travel to face Huddersfield at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday afternoon as they look to bounce back from defeat last time out.

