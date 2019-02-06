Hertha Berlin 2-3 Bayern Munich: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Die Roten Win Cup Clash in Extra Time

Bayern Munich booked their place in the quarter finals of the DFB-Pokal after beating Hertha Berlin 3-2 after extra time on Wednesday night.





Hertha opened the scoring through Maximilian Mittelstädt when Salomon Kalou found the Germany Under-21 international on the edge of the box. He pulled the ball onto his right foot and placed it into the bottom left hand corner of the net past Sven Ulreich.

The equaliser for Bayern came quickly after through Serge Gnabry, who caused problems for Hertha’s defence all night.





The former Arsenal winger rifled in a shot after pouncing on a loose ball just outside the six yard box, expertly beating the keeper at his near post to bring Bayern back into the tie.

Less than three minutes into the second half, Gnabry slotted in his second goal of the evening, going clear inside the 18-yard box and placing the ball in the opposite corner after neat interplay from Robert Lewandowski and James Rodriguez.



Bayern were strolling through the game but gifted Berlin an equaliser thanks to an individual mistake from experienced defender Mats Hummels. The German's headed pass back to Ulreich landed at the feet of substitute Davie Selke who placed the ball under the exposed goalkeeper.

The game headed into extra time where Bayern’s dominance was rewarded with a winning goal. Joshua Kimmich’s cross was nodded down in front of Lewandowski and the Polish striker scooped the ball back over Jarnstein to find Kingsley Coman to tap from close range.





