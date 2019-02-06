Hertha Berlin 2-3 Bayern Munich: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Die Roten Win Cup Clash in Extra Time

By 90Min
February 06, 2019

Bayern Munich booked their place in the quarter finals of the DFB-Pokal after beating Hertha Berlin 3-2 after extra time on Wednesday night.

Hertha opened the scoring through Maximilian Mittelstädt when Salomon Kalou found the Germany Under-21 international on the edge of the box. He pulled the ball onto his right foot and placed it into the bottom left hand corner of the net past Sven Ulreich.

Stuart Franklin/GettyImages

The equaliser for Bayern came quickly after through Serge Gnabry, who caused problems for Hertha’s defence all night. 


The former Arsenal winger rifled in a shot after pouncing on a loose ball just outside the six yard box, expertly beating the keeper at his near post to bring Bayern back into the tie.

Stuart Franklin/GettyImages

Less than three minutes into the second half, Gnabry slotted in his second goal of the evening, going clear inside the 18-yard box and placing the ball in the opposite corner after neat interplay from Robert Lewandowski and James Rodriguez.

Bayern were strolling through the game but gifted Berlin an equaliser thanks to an individual mistake from experienced defender Mats Hummels. The German's headed pass back to Ulreich  landed at the feet of substitute Davie Selke who placed the ball under the exposed goalkeeper.

Stuart Franklin/GettyImages

The game headed into extra time where Bayern’s dominance was rewarded with a winning goal. Joshua Kimmich’s cross was nodded down in front of Lewandowski and the Polish striker scooped the ball back over Jarnstein to find Kingsley Coman to tap from close range.


Check out our roundup of the game below.

Bayern Munich 


Key Talking Point


Gnabry and Coman were at the heart of everything for Bayern as their width proved to be too much for Hertha’s defence to handle.

Berlin struggled to cope with the pace of Bayern’s wide men which evidently won the game for last year’s finalists. Valentino Lazaro and Marvin Plattenhardt struggled to contain both wingers, with every attack coming down the flanks.
Kingsley Coman

James Rodriguez and Thiago played a pivotal part in the middle of the park, spraying defence splitting passes to release their pacy wingers. Franck Ribery came on late in the second half and enjoyed similar time and space on the left wing. 

Player Ratings 


Starting XI: Ulreich (6); Kimmich (7), Süle (7), Hummels (5), Alaba (8); Goretzka (7), Thiago (8), Gnabry (9*), Rodriguez (8), Coman (8); Lewandowski (6).

Substitutes: Ribery (6), Martinez (N/A), Müller (N/A).

STAR MAN - Serge Gnabry had a stand out performance and grabbed a brace, his goals coming either side of the break.


The German was on fire and caused many problems for Berlin’s defence. Gnabry took both his goals expertly, finding the opposite corner on both occasions to round off a fantastic performance.

Serge Gnabry,Joshua Kimmich

WORST PLAYER - Mats Hummels mistake summed up a poor season for the experienced defender. Hummels had plenty of time to clear the ball but failed to do so, leaving Selke with a one-on-one with Ulreich as his goal took Berlin into extra time.

Hertha Berlin 

Player Ratings


Starting XI: Jarstein (6), Lazaro (5), Stark (6), Rekik (6), Plattenhardt (5), Kalou (7), Skjelbred (6), Grujic (6), Mittlestädt (7), Duda (8), Ibisevic (5).


Substitutions: Selke (7), Klunter (6), Lustenberger (5), Torunarigha (N/A).

Looking Ahead

Following Wednesday's win, Bayern will look to get back to winning ways in the Bundesliga when they host Schalke on Saturday. 

Niko Kovac


Hertha Berlin travel to inform Borussia Mӧnchengladbach, who have won all their home games so far this season.

