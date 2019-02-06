Lucien Favre 'Hopeful' of Marco Reus Return for UCL Showdown With Spurs After Injury Against Bremen

February 06, 2019

Borussia Dortmund manager Lucien Favre has revealed that he is 'hopeful' Marco Reus' injury is not serious after the winger was forced off during the DFB Cup clash against Werder Bremen.

The Germany international scored a stunning free-kick to equalise for Dortmund in the first-half, but was substituted at the start of the second period for Paco Alcacer.

With Reus off the pitch, the Black and Yellows fell to an agonising third-round exit on penalties, with the club later confirming that the 29-year-old was withdrawn due to a muscular issue in his thigh.


Following a Bundesliga game against Hoffenheim at the weekend, Dortmund return to Champions League action when they take on Premier League high-flyers Tottenham in the last 16.

Speaking after the match, Lucien Favre said (as quoted by the club's official website): "We hope Marco Reus can play on Saturday. But we can not definitely say that yet. 

"We will have to wait some days and examine him again. [Wednesday] will be too early so we will have to wait a day longer, but we hope.”

After seeing his side throw away their lead twice in extra-time, Favre admitted his disappointment at conceding 'unnecessary' goals.

He added: "It was no surprise that it would be a tough game against Werder Bremen. After Bremen's early lead, we controlled the game. They played very compact. It was hard to find the gap. 

"We played with patience, the 1:1 break deserved. Bremen was always dangerous. The goal against 3: 3 was a bit unnecessary, but that's part of the sport - as well as illnesses of players in February."

