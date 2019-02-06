Man Utd Ace Jesse Lingard Shies Away From Naming Side He Wants to Win Premier League Title

Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard has masterfully dodged a question over who he wants to win the Premier League this season, as the title race looks set to go down to the wire.

With just 13 matches left to play, the battle for the title is intensifying each week, as Liverpool and Manchester City jostle for first place. With both sides dropping points of late, Tottenham Hotspur have emerged as dark horses for the title, meaning a three-way battle could develop to cap off a particularly enthralling season.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Despite Manchester United improving greatly under their caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjær, José Mourinho's disastrous pre-sacking spell has given the club no chance of winning the league this season.





Speaking at a promotional event, via the Mirror, a bold reporter asked the England international who he was routing for to win the competition this season, to which Lingard jokingly replied: "My voice is a bit sore, I can't answer that."

Incredibly, the cheeky Red Devil managed to recover his vocal chords later, as he spoke of his secret stats battle with teammate Marcus Rashford, claiming: "Marcus and me have been setting targets for each other to challenge ourselves. I’m not going to go into the amount of numbers involved because then everyone will know.

Absolute Animal Out There Today 👏🏾 Glad @youngy18 Stayed Away 👀🤣💩 pic.twitter.com/Bf1RfNTSt1 — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) February 3, 2019

While his side may not be in with a realistic chance of winning the league this year, there's a real possibility they could qualify for the Champions League - something unthinkable in the latter stages of Mourinho's ill-fated reign.

This weekend, of Chelsea lose to Manchester City and the Red Devils beat Fulham, then they will move above the Blues into fourth place.