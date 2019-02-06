Stefano Sturaro Completes Permanent Move From Juventus to Genoa for €16.5m

Stefano Sturaro has made his move from Juventus to Genoa permanent just two weeks after joining I Rossoblu on loan, the Serie A champions have confirmed.

Sturaro completed a loan move to the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on 24 January and is yet to make his debut, having been an unused substitute in their Serie A matches against Empoli and Sassuolo.

However, Juventus confirmed on their official website on Wednesday that Genoa had already met the contractual conditions required to activate their obligation to buy the player for around €16.5m (£14.5m).

"Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that, following the achievement of the conditions provided by the contract, the obligation for the definitive acquisition of the registration rights of the player Stefano Sturaro by Genoa Cricket & Football Club S.p.A. became due for a consideration of €16.5m to be paid in four financial years," said a Juventus statement.

Sturaro returns to Genoa, the club from which Juventus signed him in 2014, for a profit in the region of €12.9m.

Sturaro made 90 appearances for Juventus during his time in Turin, winning the double of Serie A and Coppa Italia in each of his four seasons at the club.

He only made 12 league appearances in 2017/18 and was loaned out to Sporting CP in the first half of this season, but a foot injury meant that he never played a game for the Portuguese side.

MB Media/GettyImages

Now back at his first club, where he also spent part of the 2014/15 season on loan, Sturaro will be aiming to help Genoa recover from the sale of star striker Krzysztof Piątek to AC Milan during the January transfer window.