Tottenham Were Urged to Enter Race for Michy Batshuayi by Leeds Manager Marcelo Bielsa

By 90Min
February 06, 2019

Tottenham Hotspur were told to throw their name into the mix in the hopes of signing Belgium international striker Michy Batshuayi by Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa.

Bielsa retains a good relationship with Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino - having worked together at international level - and the 63-year-old also has ties with Batshuayi, having worked with the forward at Olympique de Marseille.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

Belgian outlet DH claims that Bielsa actually tipped Pochettino off about Batshuayi's qualities and urged the north London club to sign him on loan for the remainder of the season, following Harry Kane's long-term injury.

Unfortunately for Spurs, Batshuayi's parent club Chelsea were dead set against sending the forward to a direct rival and the Blues instead opted to send the 25-year-old to Crystal Palace for the remainder of the season.

The striker had spent the first half of the season on loan with La Liga giants Valencia CF, but Batshuayi failed to impress at the Mestalla, scoring only one goal in his 15 league appearances for Marcelino's side.

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson will be desperate to see Batshuayi reach the same levels that he did whilst on loan with Borussia Dortmund last season.

The Belgium international scored nine goals in 14 appearances for the Bundesliga club before an ankle ligament injury cut his season short, all but ending any chance of a permanent move to the Westfalenstadion in the process.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Crystal Palace do have some breathing space between them and the relegation places, but the Eagles are still being tipped as candidates for the drop, largely due to their over-reliance on star forward Wilfried Zaha.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message