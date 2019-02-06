West Ham Striker Marko Arnautovic Set to Return Against Crystal Palace After Foot Injury

West Ham striker Marko Arnautovic is set to return for Saturday's Premier League match against Crystal Palace after recovering from a foot injury.

Arnautovic was forced off in the 77th minute of his last appearance, a 3-0 defeat against Wolves, and left Molineux on crutches with a bruised foot.

That injury kept Arnautovic out of West Ham's 1-1 draw against Liverpool on Monday, but the Daily Mail reports that the Hammers are confident he will be back in contention for the trip to Selhurst Park.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

The match against Wolves was Arnautovic's first appearance since a January move to China fell through. Guangzhou Evergrande and Shanghai SIPG had both been linked with a move for the Austrian but neither met his asking price.

Arnautovic had been keen on the move to the far east, which would have seen him pocket £250,000 a week, and he was subsequently left out of West Ham's squad for their defeat at Bournemouth because he was not in the right frame of mind.

Arnautovic signed a contract extension at the London Stadium following his failed transfer, but he is still expected to leave next summer, with West Ham hoping to fetch a £45m fee.

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/GettyImages

After a bright start to the season, Arnautovic has gone off the boil somewhat, with a brace against Brighton last month being his only Premier League goals from his last eight appearances.

West Ham have won just one of their last six Premier League matches, but victory on Saturday could see them climb into the top half.