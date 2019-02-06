Why Nicolo Barella Rejected Chelsea Move in January Despite Successful £44m Offer

By 90Min
February 06, 2019

Chelsea had a £44m bid for Italian midfielder Nicolò Barella accepted by his club Cagliari during the January transfer window, but the player snubbed a move to Stamford Bridge.

Maurizio Sarri is looking for the final piece of the jigsaw in his midfield and once again was looking towards the Serie A to find someone to partner Jorginho and N'Golo Kanté.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Cagliari's 21-year-old midfielder Barella was at the top of their list and Chelsea even submitted a £44m bid for the Italy international last month which was accepted by his club.


But Tutto Mercato Web claim that Barella rejected the move to west London, citing family reasons for wanting to remain in Serie A.

Two of Italy's biggest clubs Inter and Napoli are now believed to be the frontrunners for Barella's signature, with Cagliari hoping that their interest could spark a bidding war this summer.

As a blanket statement, Italian clubs don't have the financial capabilities to splash £44m (or €50m) on signings every season, so to recoup a similar transfer fee Cagliari will need a number of clubs interested at the end of the season if they decide to auction off their star midfielder.

Barella came through the youth ranks at his hometown side Cagliari but has only started to make a name for himself in Italy following his return from a loan spell with lower league side Como 1907.

Enrico Locci/GettyImages

The Italy international has gone on to make 97 appearances for the club and has even captained the side on a few occasions this season, most recently during a 2-2 draw with Empoli.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message