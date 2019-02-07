Arsenal Boss Unai Emery Provides Update on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Following Striker's Illness

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery has revealed that both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Laurent Koscielny should be available for Saturday's Premier League match against Huddersfield Town.

The pair have been struggling with illness this week, causing Aubameyang to miss training on Thursday. Despite the bouts of sickness, Emery tentatively suggested that his star striker should be 'okay' for Saturday, while Koscielny is 'training well'.

"Today, Aubameyang is sick but I think he's okay for Saturday. Also yesterday, Laurent Koscielny was sick but today he is training well," Emery said during his press-conference on Thursday (via Arsenal's official website)

The news will come as a relief to Arsenal fans, with Aubameyang's scintillating form a bright spark for Gunners fans this season.

The Gabon international has already bagged 15 Premier League goals this campaign and currently sits just one strike behind the Golden Boot holder Mohamed Salah.

Koscielny's return to fitness has also given Arsenal a defensive boost amidst a current injury crisis with Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding and Sokratis all missing. The Frenchman's return from a long-term achilles injury has been timely, with a depleted back-four heading to the John Smith's Stadium this weekend.

On Saturday's trip to Huddersfield, the Gunners boss had no doubt Jan Siewart's side will provide a difficult test, despite the Terriers rock bottom of the Premier League.

Emery added: "They push a lot and I know it will be difficult. For us as well, away games have been a challenge and each match is a new challenge. Each match is also a very big opportunity for us to fight for the possibility to take three points."