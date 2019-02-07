Arsenal Boss Unai Emery Provides Update on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Following Striker's Illness

By 90Min
February 07, 2019

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery has revealed that both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Laurent Koscielny should be available for Saturday's Premier League match against Huddersfield Town. 

The pair have been struggling with illness this week, causing Aubameyang to miss training on Thursday. Despite the bouts of sickness, Emery tentatively suggested that his star striker should be 'okay' for Saturday, while Koscielny is 'training well'.

"Today, Aubameyang is sick but I think he's okay for Saturday. Also yesterday, Laurent Koscielny was sick but today he is training well," Emery said during his press-conference on Thursday (via Arsenal's official website)

The news will come as a relief to Arsenal fans, with Aubameyang's scintillating form a bright spark for Gunners fans this season. 

The Gabon international has already bagged 15 Premier League goals this campaign and currently sits just one strike behind the Golden Boot holder Mohamed Salah.

Koscielny's return to fitness has also given Arsenal a defensive boost amidst a current injury crisis with Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding and Sokratis all missing. The Frenchman's return from a long-term achilles injury has been timely, with a depleted back-four heading to the John Smith's Stadium this weekend.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

On Saturday's trip to Huddersfield, the Gunners boss had no doubt Jan Siewart's side will provide a difficult test, despite the Terriers rock bottom of the Premier League.

Emery added: "They push a lot and I know it will be difficult. For us as well, away games have been a challenge and each match is a new challenge. Each match is also a very big opportunity for us to fight for the possibility to take three points." 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message