Arsenal Identify Genk Winger Leandro Trossard as Potential Summer Signing

By 90Min
February 07, 2019

Arsenal have identified Belgian winger Leandro Trossard as a potential summer signing, as Unai Emery looks for added depth out wide.

The 24-year-old was linked to the Gunners last November, but it was unlikely that he would move to the Emirates mid-season due to the club’s infamously tight financial situation. However, according to reports, a summer move could be on.

Football.London claim that Arsenal would be willing to meet Trossard's £22m price tag in the summer to add more attacking options to their ranks. The report adds that the former Beglium Under-21 star is keen to move to north London.

Trossard has been impressive this season for Belgian side Genk, with 17 goals and eight assists in 29 appearances. Genk currently sit top of the Jupiler Pro League, nine points clear of second-place Club Brugge.

YORICK JANSENS/GettyImages

Sources close to the player have said that no agreement has been made with Arsenal, with several other clubs interested in signing Trossard. A move to the Bundesliga is possible, with Borussia Dortmund and Wolfsburg among those keen.

The 24-year-old already has European experience under his belt, having played in Genk’s Europa League campaign this season. He has scored seven goals in nine appearances for the Belgians, helping them win Group I.

Trossard, who is a versatile option across the front line, has been called up the Belgian national team twice, being selected by manager Roberto Martinez in September and October. However he is yet to make his international debut, as he didn’t feature in his first call-up and had to pull out through injury the second time round.

