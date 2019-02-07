Liverpool Legend John Aldridge Claims Duo Adam Lallana and Naby Keita 'Cannot Play Together'

By 90Min
February 07, 2019

Liverpool legend John Aldridge has criticised midfield duo Adam Lallana and Naby Keita following the Reds 1-1 draw at West Ham on Monday, claiming they 'cannot play together'. 

Injuries meant Jurgen Klopp was without Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum, whilst James Milner was required to fill in at right back - leaving an unfamiliar midfield three. Following an uninspiring performance at the London Stadium, Aldridge raised serious question marks over the ability of two players in particular. 

Lallana and Keita were singled out for criticism, with the former Red admitting the pair are simply 'not up to the job' of delivering Liverpool's first top flight title in 29 years:

“I know Klopp was forced into changes due to injuries, but Adam Lallana and Naby Keita cannot play together in midfield again, as they are just not up to the job for a title-winning team." Aldridge told Independent.ie.

“My first impressions of Lallana when he came to Liverpool were not positive and while he proved me wrong to an extent, it looks like he is struggling to get back to those levels once again.

MB Media/GettyImages

“As for Keita, he has not settled at Liverpool and has failed to deliver the performances we were expecting from him, with Klopp and his coaching staff fighting to get him up to speed we are still waiting to see if he will be good enough to play in this team." Aldridge added. 

The draw extended Liverpool's lead at the top of the Premier League to three points, but following Man City's victory over Everton on Wednesday, Klopp's side have slipped into second place although they do have a game in hand over their rivals. 

The Reds will have the to opportunity to regain top spot when they host Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message