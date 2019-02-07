Report: Man United, City Among Clubs Chasing Rising Star Chiesa

By 90Min
February 07, 2019

Fiorentina have a fight on their hands to hold on to Federico Chiesa as the 21-year-old's star continues to rise, with the latest story claiming that both Manchester clubs are now in the hunt to pry him away from Serie A.

Chiesa has been one of Italian football's emerging talents over the last couple of years, but things kicked into overdrive when he starred as Fiorentina demolished Roma in the quarterfinals of the Coppa Italia, scoring a hat trick in the 7-1 win. 

The list of clubs interested in his signature seems to differ week to week, but Corrierre dello Sport (via Calcio Mercato) claim that UnitedCity, Real Madrid and Bayern head up the contingent of foreign interest, while runaway Serie A leaders Juventus and third-placed Inter 'lead the chase' from Italy. 

Featuring predominantly from the right wing, United's interest certainly makes sense. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reported to have pointed that particular area out to the club higher-ups as one to strengthen in the summer, with Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho another linked target.

City's supposed interest seems less likely, however, as they currently have Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane and Riyad Mahrez competing for places in the wide positions. Yet such has been Chiesa's recent form, and City's desire to sign the very best in each position that it wouldn't come as a surprise altogether. 

He has scored 10 goals in 24 appearances in all competitions this season, seven of which coming since the turn of the year, earning himself a reported valuation of €60m in the process.

