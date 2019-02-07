Southampton vs Cardiff City Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

The relegation battle is heating up with just two points separating Southampton and Cardiff City at the wrong end of the Premier League table ahead of Saturday's crucial match.

Southampton have improved since Ralph Hasenhüttl replaced Mark Hughes at St Mary's Stadium in December and are unbeaten in the league since December 30.

After a devastating fortnight off the field, Cardiff's 2-0 win over Bournemouth last weekend was the perfect start to February for Neil Warnock and everyone connected to the club. The 70-year-old manager was in tears at full time as tributes to Emiliano Sala rang around Cardiff City Stadium.

A win for the Welsh side would see them overtake Southampton, but a Saints win would open up a five-point gap between themselves and the relegation zone.

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 9 February What Time Is Kick Off? 15:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? St Mary's Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream Gillette Soccer Saturday/BT Sport Score Referee Martin Atkinson

Team News





The Saints' only injury concern is midfielder Mario Lemina, who has missed seven games with an abdominal strain, but Maya Yoshida returns following the conclusion of the Asian Cup. The Saints' only injury concern is midfielder Mario Lemina, who has missed seven games with an abdominal strain, but Maya Yoshida returns following the conclusion of the Asian Cup. Danny Ings and Nathan Redmond have generally been preferred to Charlie Austin and Shane Long up front, and the Saints' boss has provided opportunities to several academy products since his appointment, such as 19-year-olds Yan Valery and Callum Slattery. 6️⃣ goals in his last 1️⃣0️⃣ games! 



Ralph Hasenhüttl says #SaintsFC's @NathanRedmond22 is reaping the rewards from his hard work... pic.twitter.com/lOW0LgqUDE — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) February 3, 2019 Neil Warnock will welcome back Harry Arter after missing the Bournemouth match as he was ineligible to face his parent club, as well as Victor Camarasa - Cardiff's standout midfielder this season - who could return to the squad following a three-match absence with injury. Captain Sean Morrison has also missed the previous three games, which has moved Bruno Ecuele Manga into a central position and given Warnock the option of Lee Peltier, Greg Cunningham or even versatile January signing Leandro Bacuna at right-back. Predicted Lineups

Southampton McCarthy; Bednarek, Stephens, Vestergaard; Valery, Hojbjerg, Romeu, Armstrong, Targett; Redmond, Ings Cardiff City Etheridge; Peltier, Manga, Bamba, Bennett; Arter, Gunnarsson, Ralls; Reid, Murphy; Niasse

