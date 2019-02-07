UEFA to Consider Abolishing Away Goals Rule

The away goals rule has been used since 1965-66, but it could be on its way out of the game.

By 90Min
February 07, 2019

UEFA will hold talks to consider scrappinng the away goals rule after a number of high-profile managers voiced their opposition to it at a meeting in September. 

Arsene Wenger and Jose Mourinho were among the managers who advised the governing body that the away goals rule is an antiquated tie-breaking method that should be abolished.

Kicker claimed that UEFA's executive committee would discuss making the change during their meeting in Rome on Tuesday.

The away goals rule was first introduced by UEFA for the 1965/66 European Cup Winners' Cup. In those days, home advantage was more significant due to longer travel times and non-standardised balls.

Advances in technology and governance have levelled the playing field and managers believe that all goals should count equally in the modern era.

Unai Emery, Max Allegri, Carlo Ancelotti, Julen Lopetegui and Thomas Tuchel were among the other managers who met in September to discuss the matter.

Following discussions, UEFA competition director Giorgio Marchetti said: "They think that achieving away goals is not as difficult as in the past. So they think the rule should be reviewed and that’s what we will do."

The away goals rule is currently used in the knockout stages of UEFA competitions including the Champions League and Europa League, and has in the past been used to separate deadlocked teams in the group stages too.

It will be in force when the knockout stages of those competitions begin next week.

It is also used in a number of non-UEFA competitions including World Cup qualifiers, the AFC Champions League and the Copa Libertadores.

